XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.25

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.25 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 139.50 ($1.90). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 78,991 shares changing hands.

XPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.61) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £286.19 million and a PE ratio of 35.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

