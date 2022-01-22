YASKAWA Electric Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $86.28 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88.

YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

