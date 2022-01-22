YASKAWA Electric Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
