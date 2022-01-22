yieldwatch Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $85,018.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.06955794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,927.67 or 1.00416717 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

