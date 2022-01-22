Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

