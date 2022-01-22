Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Announce $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $131.52 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $136.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

