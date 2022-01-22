Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 203,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

