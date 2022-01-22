Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

