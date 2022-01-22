Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. 1,256,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

