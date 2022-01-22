Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce $153.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $130.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $537.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $541.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $752.08 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $778.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3,737.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 127,924 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 540,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

