Zacks: Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.12. 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

