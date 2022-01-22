Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 44,150,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,832,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

