Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $971.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.14 million to $976.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $895.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. 1,381,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,696. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

