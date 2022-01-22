Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post sales of $40.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $41.90 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $149.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $150.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $166.75 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $167.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 81,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,285. The stock has a market cap of $523.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611 in the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

