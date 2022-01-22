Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 269.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.72. 400,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

