Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $6.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the lowest is $5.94 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $26.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

NTR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 4,088,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

