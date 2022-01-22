Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.37. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.