Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.37. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

