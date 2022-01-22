Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Constellium by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,874 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellium by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 61.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 195,721 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

CSTM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 908,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.29. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

