Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.65. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 185,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.