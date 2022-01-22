Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €18.43 ($20.94). The company had a trading volume of 287,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €16.25 ($18.47) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($33.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.62.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

