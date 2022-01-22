Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is $1.37. Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

