Zacks: Brokerages Expect Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12).

SRZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Surrozen stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

