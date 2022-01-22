Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Post $0.49 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Upstart reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Upstart by 791.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.