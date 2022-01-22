Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Hold

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.