Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) to Sell

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Get Markforged alerts:

MKFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Markforged has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.