Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 826,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

