Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. The firm has made six oil discoveries by the third quarter-end. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. The energy major also announced the increase in the second tranche of share repurchases to $1 billion from $300 million. This reflects the integrated energy firm’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Equinor’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. To combat climate change, the integrated energy company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

