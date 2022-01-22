Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) to Hold

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “
Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, September 27th.
About National Express Group
National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.
