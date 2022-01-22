Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Hold

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of NKTX opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $238,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $239,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.