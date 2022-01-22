Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Buy

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Separately, Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

SSB stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in South State by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in South State by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in South State by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

