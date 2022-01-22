Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to “Hold”

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

UE opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.