Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to “Hold”

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of WMG opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

