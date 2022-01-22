Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Hold

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

