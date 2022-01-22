Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Update

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZH opened at $4.21 on Friday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.