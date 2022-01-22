Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.96.

Several analysts recently commented on ZG shares. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 1,101,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zillow Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.