Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZION stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.