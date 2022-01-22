ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

