Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.10.

ZGNX stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,696,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

