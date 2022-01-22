Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.15.

Shares of ZS opened at $241.94 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day moving average is $282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

