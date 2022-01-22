ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $33,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 523,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 346,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,429,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,379,000 after acquiring an additional 403,117 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

