Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Zymergen has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

