Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

