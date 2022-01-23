-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

MITO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,366. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

