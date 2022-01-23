-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.25 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

