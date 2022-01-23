-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).
NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.25 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.