-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nephros’ earnings. Nephros reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nephros will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nephros.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

NEPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NEPH traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.15. Nephros has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.