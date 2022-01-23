$0.22 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $765.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

