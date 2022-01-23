-$0.26 EPS Expected for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.