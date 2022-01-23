-$0.26 EPS Expected for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).
In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.
