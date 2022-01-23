$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.16. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $7,902,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.48. 286,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,798. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FirstCash has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

