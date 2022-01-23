$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Dover stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

