$12.39 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report sales of $12.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $13.81 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 87,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.