120,228 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LYG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.